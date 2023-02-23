OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) announced that its FY2022 financial statements for the six months ending December 31, 2022, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

