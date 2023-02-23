Teekay Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Earnings Results on February 23, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter and annual 2022 before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Teekay Tankers plans to host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and annual 2022. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing (888) 254-3590, or (647) 484-0478 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 1561632.
  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available on Teekay’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying Teekay Tankers Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (: TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $2 billion, comprised of approximately 65 conventional tankers and other marine assets. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies and the Australian government.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 44 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers, 10 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has seven time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Teekay Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

For Teekay Tankers Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.teekay.com

