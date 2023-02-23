NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, today announced that Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST. The roundtable discussion will be webcast.



The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at http://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. A replay of the audio-webcast will be available through June 2, 2023 via the same link.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2022, SL Green held interests in 61 buildings totaling 33.1 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.9 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 3.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

