Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.comfortsystemsusa.com%2F. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed under the Investors tab after fourth quarter 2022 results are released. Participants who want to join the call and ask a question may register at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI38d5d5d8831949a9b198a9eab09e9f16 to receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN to seamlessly access the call. Otherwise please access the listen-only webcast link.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 169 locations in 128 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005777/en/