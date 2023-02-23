Vaxcyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. ( PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on February 27, 2023. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or register in advance for the teleconference here. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at www.vaxcyte.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for 30 days.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, or PCV, being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contacts:
Jennifer Zibuda, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
860-729-8902
[email protected]

Janet Graesser, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
917-685-8799
[email protected]

