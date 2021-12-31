PR Newswire
LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023
LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Further details of the results below, as well as complete audited financial statements and footnotes, will be provided in our Annual Report (expected to be available in late March 2023).
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the year ended 2022 included the following:
- Net sales were $240.5 million for 2022, an increase of $22.0 million, or 10.1%, versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
- Gross profit margin was 19.0% for 2022 versus 16.0% for 2021, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Material inflation, supply chain and staffing challenges continue to remain headwinds.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were up $2.4 million year over year but improved as a percentage of sales at 15.1% in 2022 versus 15.5% in 2021.
- Net income for 2022 was $5.1 million versus $1.0 million in 2021. Rising interest rates and higher working capital levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.
- Earnings per share was $1.10 for 2022 versus $0.22 for 2021.
Sales of residential products increased by 6.6% in 2022 versus 2021, while sales of commercial products increased by 21.9% in 2022 versus 2021. Incoming orders were strong in 2022 as both the residential and commercial year-end backlogs were higher by $13.1 million and $7.9 million, respectively, versus the prior year.
While we are seeing signs of improvement, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Additionally, production quantities and efficiencies for finished goods have been negatively impacted by the availability of both internally and externally sourced parts. Appropriate pricing actions were taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins. We continue to remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $33.7 million was $11.9 million higher than last year as a result of increased working capital levels. Approximately 46% of the increase was attributable to inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations, with the balance of the increase versus December 31, 2021 resulting from increased working capital needed to support higher sales and production volumes.
At its meeting on February 16, 2023, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 10, 2023 with a record date of March 3, 2023; and has scheduled the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Monday, April 24th with a shareholder record date of March 1, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Penn Square Marriott in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 A.M.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 240,547
$ 218,508
Cost of goods sold
194,871
183,486
Gross profit
45,676
35,022
Selling, general and administrative expenses
36,245
33,891
Operating income
9,431
1,131
Other income (expense):
Non-service related pension credit
130
574
Investment loss net of interest income
(1,124)
596
Interest expense
(1,690)
(1,049)
Other (expense) income
(2,684)
121
Income before income taxes
6,747
1,252
Income tax expense
1,682
229
Net income
$ 5,065
$ 1,023
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 1.10
$ 0.22
Diluted
$ 1.10
$ 0.22
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.88
$ 0.88
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
2022
2021
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,994
$ 5,654
Trade accounts receivable, net
29,243
24,920
Inventories, net
59,635
51,066
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,747
4,717
Total Current Assets
99,619
86,357
Property, plant and equipment, net
59,980
57,496
Lease assets
1,793
2,065
Other long-term assets
14,866
21,551
Total Assets
$ 176,258
$ 167,469
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$ 36,047
$ 33,442
Current portion of long-term liabilities
152
152
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
854
765
Total Current Liabilities
37,053
34,359
Long-term debt
33,721
21,830
Lease liabilities
939
1,300
Other postretirement liabilities
5,636
6,062
Deferred income taxes
7,822
8,753
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
530
530
Class A Common Stock
3,626
3,615
Class B Convertible Common Stock
1,318
1,329
Additional paid-in capital
16,565
16,317
Retained earnings
114,526
113,582
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,549)
(22,260)
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,929)
(17,948)
Total Shareholders' Equity
91,087
95,165
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 176,258
$ 167,469
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 5,065
$ 1,023
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,802
4,543
Deferred income taxes
(106)
152
Provision for long-term employee benefits
(119)
93
Contributions to pension trust
-
(500)
Other reserves and allowances
920
1,165
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net
(4,318)
3,734
(Increase) decrease in inventories, net
(8,569)
(1,863)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
312
(591)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,212
2,772
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,199
10,528
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(7,278)
(9,534)
Investment in EnviroPower
(611)
(796)
Other investing activities
(8)
(8)
Net cash used by investing activities
(7,897)
(10,338)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from borrowings
11,892
3,561
Proceeds from share-based compensation activity
248
202
Repurchase of common and preferred stock
19
16
Dividends paid
(4,121)
(4,074)
Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities
8,038
(295)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,340
$ (105)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
5,654
5,759
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,340
(105)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 6,994
$ 5,654
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burnham-holdings-inc-announces-full-year-2022-financial-results-301749391.html
SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.