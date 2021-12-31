BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Further details of the results below, as well as complete audited financial statements and footnotes, will be provided in our Annual Report (expected to be available in late March 2023).

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the year ended 2022 included the following:

  • Net sales were $240.5 million for 2022, an increase of $22.0 million, or 10.1%, versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
  • Gross profit margin was 19.0% for 2022 versus 16.0% for 2021, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Material inflation, supply chain and staffing challenges continue to remain headwinds.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were up $2.4 million year over year but improved as a percentage of sales at 15.1% in 2022 versus 15.5% in 2021.
  • Net income for 2022 was $5.1 million versus $1.0 million in 2021. Rising interest rates and higher working capital levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.
  • Earnings per share was $1.10 for 2022 versus $0.22 for 2021.

Sales of residential products increased by 6.6% in 2022 versus 2021, while sales of commercial products increased by 21.9% in 2022 versus 2021. Incoming orders were strong in 2022 as both the residential and commercial year-end backlogs were higher by $13.1 million and $7.9 million, respectively, versus the prior year.

While we are seeing signs of improvement, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Additionally, production quantities and efficiencies for finished goods have been negatively impacted by the availability of both internally and externally sourced parts. Appropriate pricing actions were taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins. We continue to remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $33.7 million was $11.9 million higher than last year as a result of increased working capital levels. Approximately 46% of the increase was attributable to inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations, with the balance of the increase versus December 31, 2021 resulting from increased working capital needed to support higher sales and production volumes.

At its meeting on February 16, 2023, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 10, 2023 with a record date of March 3, 2023; and has scheduled the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Monday, April 24th with a shareholder record date of March 1, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Penn Square Marriott in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 A.M.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












(Unaudited)







2022


2021

Net sales


$ 240,547


$ 218,508

Cost of goods sold


194,871


183,486



Gross profit


45,676


35,022

Selling, general and administrative expenses


36,245


33,891



Operating income


9,431


1,131

Other income (expense):






Non-service related pension credit


130


574


Investment loss net of interest income


(1,124)


596


Interest expense


(1,690)


(1,049)



Other (expense) income


(2,684)


121

Income before income taxes


6,747


1,252

Income tax expense


1,682


229


Net income


$ 5,065


$ 1,023









Earnings per share







Basic


$ 1.10


$ 0.22



Diluted


$ 1.10


$ 0.22


Cash dividends per share


$ 0.88


$ 0.88

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands)












(Unaudited)



ASSETS


2022


2021

Current Assets






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,994


$ 5,654


Trade accounts receivable, net


29,243


24,920


Inventories, net


59,635


51,066


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


3,747


4,717



Total Current Assets


99,619


86,357

Property, plant and equipment, net


59,980


57,496

Lease assets


1,793


2,065

Other long-term assets


14,866


21,551



Total Assets


$ 176,258


$ 167,469








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities






Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 36,047


$ 33,442


Current portion of long-term liabilities


152


152


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


854


765



Total Current Liabilities


37,053


34,359

Long-term debt


33,721


21,830

Lease liabilities


939


1,300

Other postretirement liabilities


5,636


6,062

Deferred income taxes


7,822


8,753

Shareholders' Equity






Preferred Stock


530


530


Class A Common Stock


3,626


3,615


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,318


1,329


Additional paid-in capital


16,565


16,317


Retained earnings


114,526


113,582


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(27,549)


(22,260)


Treasury stock, at cost


(17,929)


(17,948)



Total Shareholders' Equity


91,087


95,165



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 176,258


$ 167,469

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands)








(Unaudited)





2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$ 5,065


$ 1,023

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided





by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


4,802


4,543

Deferred income taxes


(106)


152

Provision for long-term employee benefits


(119)


93

Contributions to pension trust


-


(500)

Other reserves and allowances


920


1,165

Changes in current assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net


(4,318)


3,734

(Increase) decrease in inventories, net


(8,569)


(1,863)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets


312


(591)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses


3,212


2,772

Net cash provided by operating activities


1,199


10,528






Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(7,278)


(9,534)

Investment in EnviroPower


(611)


(796)

Other investing activities


(8)


(8)

Net cash used by investing activities


(7,897)


(10,338)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from borrowings


11,892


3,561

Proceeds from share-based compensation activity


248


202

Repurchase of common and preferred stock


19


16

Dividends paid


(4,121)


(4,074)

Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities


8,038


(295)






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,340


$ (105)






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


5,654


5,759

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


1,340


(105)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 6,994


$ 5,654

