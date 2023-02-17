Ron Baron recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Baron Capital Management. He is Co-Portfolio Manager of Baron Asset Fund and remains Portfolio Manager of the Growth and Partners Funds. Baron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry, and later attended George Washington University Law School in the evenings.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 376 stocks valued at a total of $29.78Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(7.25%), IT(5.53%), and CSGP(4.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SPOT by 1,404,901 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.65000000000001.

On 02/17/2023, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $125.57 per share and a market cap of $24.27Bil. The stock has returned -23.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 9.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -170.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:IT by 273,037 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $322.72.

On 02/17/2023, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $346 per share and a market cap of $27.34Bil. The stock has returned 16.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) bought 509,177 shares of NYSE:GTLS for a total holding of 909,214. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.62.

On 02/17/2023, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $133.08 per share and a market cap of $5.66Bil. The stock has returned 8.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.72, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 482,114 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/17/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.15000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,005.77Bil. The stock has returned -37.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LVS by 1,374,112 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.43.

On 02/17/2023, Las Vegas Sands Corp traded for a price of $56.82 per share and a market cap of $43.43Bil. The stock has returned 19.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Las Vegas Sands Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-book ratio of 11.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 130.26 and a price-sales ratio of 10.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

