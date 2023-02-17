NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $1.04Bil. The top holdings were V(26.61%), IQV(18.39%), and CP(16.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,435,545 shares in NYSE:CP, giving the stock a 17.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.51000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $78.36 per share and a market cap of $73.16Bil. The stock has returned 5.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,175,301-share investment in NYSE:ASH. Previously, the stock had a 9.199999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.7 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Ashland Inc traded for a price of $103.77 per share and a market cap of $5.63Bil. The stock has returned 8.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ashland Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD reduced their investment in NAS:LBTYK by 4,403,938 shares. The trade had a 7.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.21.

On 02/17/2023, Liberty Global PLC traded for a price of $21.26 per share and a market cap of $9.68Bil. The stock has returned -26.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Global PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 1.56, a price-book ratio of 0.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 9,112,500-share investment in NYSE:BOAC. Previously, the stock had a 6.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.960000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.9 per share and a market cap of $223.61Mil. The stock has returned 0.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-book ratio of 4.71 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -193.57.

NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD reduced their investment in NAS:FWONK by 1,188,979 shares. The trade had a 5.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.97.

On 02/17/2023, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $69.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $16.18Bil. The stock has returned 10.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

