Silicon Valley Capital Partners recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 259 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were SPGP(18.31%), SPY(16.60%), and QQQ(8.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silicon Valley Capital Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought 308,532 shares of ARCA:MGV for a total holding of 327,070. The trade had a 7.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.95.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $103.76 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned 0.35% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 387,970 shares. The trade had a 4.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.94.

On 02/17/2023, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $62.33 per share and a market cap of $29.30Bil. The stock has returned -16.51% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a price-book ratio of 6.23.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 62,584 shares. The trade had a 4.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.73.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $364.99 per share and a market cap of $44.32Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-book ratio of 6.81.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 69,197 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/17/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $303.3 per share and a market cap of $162.07Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a price-book ratio of 5.85.

The guru established a new position worth 360,766 shares in ARCA:SPHD, giving the stock a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.6 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $44.66 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned 2.81% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

