ELCO Management Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were WMB(6.24%), LNG(5.97%), and ET(5.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ELCO Management Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 55,734 shares in NYSE:PFS, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.47 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Provident Financial Services Inc traded for a price of $23.72 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned 2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Provident Financial Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ELCO Management Co., LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIBK by 17,776 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.3.

On 02/17/2023, First Interstate BancSystem Inc traded for a price of $36.53 per share and a market cap of $3.82Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Interstate BancSystem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 24,735-share investment in NYSE:ZWS. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp traded for a price of $23.53 per share and a market cap of $4.14Bil. The stock has returned -31.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 29,144-share investment in NYSE:LFG. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Archaea Energy Inc traded for a price of $26 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned 47.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archaea Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

During the quarter, ELCO Management Co., LLC bought 10,000 shares of ARCA:XYLD for a total holding of 58,200. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.07.

On 02/17/2023, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $40.99 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -7.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

