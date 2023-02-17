Sapience Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $476.00Mil. The top holdings were THS(3.45%), USFD(2.94%), and WBS(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sapience Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 300,848 shares in NAS:FHB, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.66 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, First Hawaiian Inc traded for a price of $26.82 per share and a market cap of $3.42Bil. The stock has returned -5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Hawaiian Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 482,778 shares in NAS:ROIC, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.66 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp traded for a price of $14.73 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -18.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 207,390-share investment in NAS:AIMC. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.52 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Altra Industrial Motion Corp traded for a price of $61.52 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned 32.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 246.08, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 153.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 172,490-share investment in NYSE:SLG. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.02 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, SL Green Realty Corp traded for a price of $38.62 per share and a market cap of $2.49Bil. The stock has returned -48.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SL Green Realty Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 435,925-share investment in NYSE:OUT. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.15 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Outfront Media Inc traded for a price of $19.11 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned -21.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Outfront Media Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

