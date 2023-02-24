Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today announced its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock.

“We are pleased that our Board of Directors again approved a quarterly dividend to our shareholders, illustrating their continued confidence in our leisure focused business and growth strategy,” said John Geller, president & chief executive officer.

The dividend is payable on or around March 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2023.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

