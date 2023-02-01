PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 16, 2023, Loomis AB held 3,777,782 own shares, corresponding to 5.02 percent of the votes and capital in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

The Board of Directors of Loomis AB resolved, and communicated, on February 1, 2023, to continue to repurchase of own shares during the first quarter 2023 by virtue of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2022. The repurchase of shares commenced on February 3, 2023.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

