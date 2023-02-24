FibroGen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.fibrogen.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at the following link (webcast replay).

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in Phase 3 clinical development in China for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contacts: FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
1.415.978.1434
[email protected]

Media:
Meichiel Keenan
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
[email protected]

