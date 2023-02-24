Powerfleet Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. ( PWFL) will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Powerfleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: 877-524-8416
International: +1-412-902-1028

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About Powerfleet
Powerfleet ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.Powerfleet.com.

Powerfleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

Powerfleet Media Contact
Heather K. Smith
[email protected]
(605)203-0605

