AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We've kicked off a new relationship with Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistribution company in North America, to make our eggs "eggs-essible" to their network of 5,200 distributors across all 50 states. This marks two firsts —we're the first egg brand Dot Foods has ever stocked and redistributed nationally, and this is the first time ever our pasture-raised eggs are available for national foodservice distribution.



Dot Foods enables suppliers like us to ship to distributors in "less-than-truckload" quantities every week. They're a bridge between the big distributors and suppliers. Dot Foods' redistribution model will help us reach even more foodservice operators, from high-volume brunch spots to smaller regional chains and family-owned restaurants.

"People are craving more ethical food when dining out. Our new relationship with Dot Foods will help more people enjoy high-quality eggs at restaurants and other places away from home," said Ash Idais, Senior Director, Foodservice, Vital Farms. "In the early days of Vital Farms, our founder hand-delivered eggs to Austin restaurants from the back of his Subaru. Fast forward 15 years—it's exciting to now have vendors like Dot helping us bring more ethical food to tables across the country."

Dot Foods will offer three of our ethically produced items designed specifically for foodservice:

Bulk case of 180 shell eggs : 180 pasture-raised shell eggs packed in a case with "Easy Cowboy" printed on the side, so people handle this precious cargo with care.





: 180 pasture-raised shell eggs packed in a case with "Easy Cowboy" printed on the side, so people handle this precious cargo with care. 20-pound "bag in box" of liquid eggs: A pre-cracked, ready-to-pour option that gives foodservice operators a value-added egg that's hassle and mess-free.





A pre-cracked, ready-to-pour option that gives foodservice operators a value-added egg that's hassle and mess-free. Hard boiled eggs in "grab-and-go" 2-count: Pre-boiled, pre-peeled pasture-raised eggs, conveniently packaged in 2-count grab-and-go pouches with salt and pepper for easy snacking.



All our egg products distributed through Dot Foods meet a Vital Farms pasture-raised standard. The hens who produce these eggs have at least 108 square feet of regular outdoor access on the family farms in our network. These animal welfare standards go above and beyond cage-free requirements now mandated in states including California and Massachusetts.

Are you a restaurant interested in transitioning your menu from commodity to Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs? Reach out to your Dot Foods representative or drop us a line: vitalfarms.com/foodservice/

Find our yolks on hundreds of menus across the country: vitalfarms.com/find-ethical-food/

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

ABOUT DOT FOODS AND DOT TRANSPORTATION

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot's 13th U.S. facility will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Brampton, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A new Dot Foods Canada distribution center is currently under construction in Ingersoll, Ontario. For information, visit Dotfoods.com.

CONTACT:

Media:

Rob Discher

[email protected]

Investors:

Matt Siler

[email protected]



