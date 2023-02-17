Cormorant Asset Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $1.49Bil. The top holdings were RXDX(15.38%), APLS(5.46%), and ACLX(4.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,198,382-share investment in NAS:GOSS. Previously, the stock had a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.23 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Gossamer Bio Inc traded for a price of $2.12 per share and a market cap of $200.29Mil. The stock has returned -76.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gossamer Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.53 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.64.

The guru established a new position worth 2,550,000 shares in NAS:ETNB, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, 89bio Inc traded for a price of $13.795 per share and a market cap of $697.48Mil. The stock has returned 210.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 89bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.94 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.00.

The guru sold out of their 184,894-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.8 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The guru established a new position worth 325,000 shares in NAS:AXSM, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.77 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Axsome Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $66.005 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned 117.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.82 and a price-sales ratio of 101.66.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ACLX by 974,173 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.94.

On 02/17/2023, Arcellx Inc traded for a price of $29.1 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned 69.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arcellx Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.47 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.04.

