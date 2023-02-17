Newtyn Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

599 LEXINGTON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $474.00Mil. The top holdings were IAC(8.11%), AMBP(7.42%), and AVTA(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Newtyn Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Newtyn Management, LLC bought 430,000 shares of NAS:IAC for a total holding of 865,000. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.22.

On 02/17/2023, IAC Inc traded for a price of $51.97 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned -55.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The guru sold out of their 438,674-share investment in NYSE:SLVM. Previously, the stock had a 3.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Sylvamo Corp traded for a price of $46.4 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned 18.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sylvamo Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

Newtyn Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TBPH by 1,045,860 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.51.

On 02/17/2023, Theravance Biopharma Inc traded for a price of $10.375 per share and a market cap of $698.92Mil. The stock has returned 5.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Theravance Biopharma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 0.92, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.14 and a price-sales ratio of 14.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Newtyn Management, LLC bought 769,829 shares of NYSE:STAR for a total holding of 1,615,000. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.71.

On 02/17/2023, iStar Inc traded for a price of $8.57 per share and a market cap of $744.15Mil. The stock has returned -53.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iStar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.16, a price-book ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Newtyn Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVTA by 276,303 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.91.

On 02/17/2023, Avantax Inc traded for a price of $29.88 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned 51.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

