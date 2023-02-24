Sorrento Issues Update to its Previously Issued "FAQ" Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock (Nasdaq: SCLX, "Scilex")

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRNE, “Sorrento”) today posted an update to its previously issued “Frequently Asked Questions” document under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company previously held by Sorrento (the “Dividend Stock”).

The update to the FAQs provides notice regarding the no lien code added on Scilex ( SCLX) common stock that was distributed as a dividend to Sorrento’s stockholders and provides notice to brokerage firms, banks, dealers and similar organizations listed therein that a dividend confirmation had previously been distributed to such firms by Scilex’s transfer agent (the “Dividend Confirmation”). The update further requests that such firms contact Scilex’s transfer agent if they have not received the confirmation. The update to the FAQs and related annex are included in this press release and can also be found at https://investors.sorrentotherapeutics.com/

NOTICE OF ADDITIONAL RESTRICTION CODE V050I BY CONTINENTAL STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST COMPANY

Effective as of February 17, 2023, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company has added the “No Lien Code V505I” that it had previously imposed on the Dividend Stock. Any shares of Dividend Stock held by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization for your benefit now bear only Scilex’s CUSIP number, which is 80880W106. If you are entitled to receive Dividend Stock, please contact your brokerage firm, bank, or other similar organization immediately to confirm that the CUSIP number appears on your brokerage statement with respect to your Dividend Stock.

RESTRICTION CODE V050I

THE SECURITIES ARE NOT SUBJECT TO ANY RIGHT, CHARGE, SECURITY INTEREST, LIEN OR CLAIM OF ANY KIND IN FAVOR OF CONTINENTAL STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST COMPANY ("CONTINENTAL") OR ANY PERSON CLAIMING THROUGH CONTINENTAL AND IF, NOTWITHSTANDING THE FOREGOING, THE SECURITIES BECOME SUBJECT TO ANY SUCH RIGHT, CHARGE, SECURITY INTEREST, LIEN, OR CLAIM OF ANY KIND, YOU WILL BE PROMPTLY NOTIFIED.

NOTICE TO BROKERAGE FIRMS, BANKS, DEALERS AND OTHER SIMILAR ORGANIZATIONS

If your firm, bank or similar organization has not received the Dividend Confirmation that was mailed and emailed to your firm, bank or similar organization, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent immediately to obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586
Email Address: [email protected]

Several major brokers have confirmed to Sorrento and Scilex that they are adding the Scilex share positions to the individual brokerage accounts of Sorrento stockholders receiving the Dividend Stock.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTION AND ANSWER

Q:What is the purpose of No-Lien Restriction Code V050I on the CST confirmation statement?
A:The No-Lien Code on the CST confirmation statement will help ensure that brokerage accounts and statements have the correct ticker symbol (“SCLX”) for the Scilex stock issued as a dividend to Sorrento’s stockholders, as well as the latest trading price of Scilex stock reflected in brokerage accounts. Scilex will review the stockholder list on March 6, 2023 and Sorrento can determine at that time if the lock-up of the Scilex dividend shares will be extended for an additional 90 days beyond May 11, 2023.
Q:Will Sorrento or Scilex management take any actions with respect to the substantial “naked short” positions of Scilex common stock?
A:Scilex and Sorrento are in the process of contacting and coordinating with regulatory agencies to help enforce compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations governing market participants, which strictly prohibit intentional or abusive “naked shorting” of publicly traded securities.

For Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Media Contact
The Levinson Group
212-202-2754
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

ti?nf=ODc1MjA2NCM1NDE3MjEyIzIwNDk4NDQ=
Sorrento-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.