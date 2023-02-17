683 Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 302 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were ENVA(8.33%), ERO(4.35%), and WVE(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 683 Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,484,799 shares in NYSE:TCOA.U, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.03 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.21 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

683 Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CDLX by 16,980 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.78.

On 02/17/2023, Cardlytics Inc traded for a price of $6.57 per share and a market cap of $217.90Mil. The stock has returned -89.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardlytics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,205,400-share investment in NYSE:GM. Previously, the stock had a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.7 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, General Motors Co traded for a price of $43.17 per share and a market cap of $60.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,000,000-share investment in AMEX:TWND. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Tailwind Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.800000000000001 per share and a market cap of $113.57Mil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tailwind Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-book ratio of 7.99 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.62.

The guru established a new position worth 2,475,000 shares in NYSE:CNDA, giving the stock a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.69 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Concord Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $10.085 per share and a market cap of $353.10Mil. The stock has returned 3.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Concord Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -403.31.

