Verition Fund Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1965 stocks valued at a total of $5.53Bil. The top holdings were ONB(1.13%), BILL(1.01%), and USB(1.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verition Fund Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 987,512 shares of NYSE:USB for a total holding of 1,265,912. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.8.

On 02/17/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $48.6 per share and a market cap of $74.41Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 44,783,810 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 44,843,000. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.

On 02/17/2023, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $131.6 per share and a market cap of $83.33Bil. The stock has returned -28.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-book ratio of 14.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.68 and a price-sales ratio of 10.85.

The guru sold out of their 2,720,098-share investment in NYSE:TMX. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.97 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Terminix Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $37.87 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 550,000 shares in NYSE:GFLU, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.08 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, GFL Environmental Inc traded for a price of $68.84 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GFL Environmental Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC bought 310,321 shares of NAS:HZNP for a total holding of 405,824. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.06.

On 02/17/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $109.93 per share and a market cap of $25.11Bil. The stock has returned 16.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

