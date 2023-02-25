Ron Baron Comments on CoStar Group

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A top contributor.
Article's Main Image

Real estate data and marketing platform CoStar (

CSGP, Financial) increased 11.0% in the quarter and helped performance by 55 bps. CoStar’s share price increase was due to strong new bookings with continued strength in retention rates despite implementing price increases across its suite of products. CoStar continues to invest in its residential platform and is starting to benefit. We believe this investment should meaningfully accelerate CoStar’s revenue growth through the expansion of its addressable market. We believe the stock market is attributing negative equity value to this growth opportunity. Over the next five years, this investment could add as much as $1 billion or more to annualized revenue at a significantly accretive margin. This would result in a 50% increase to today’s $2 billion of revenue and an approximate 75% increase in EBITDA. Longer term, we believe this investment opportunity is several multiples of $1 billion of revenue.

CoStar Group, Inc. is the leading provider of information and marketingservices to the commercial real estate industry. Shares increased on solid third quarter results and raised guidance. We think CoStar is well positioned to benefit from the migration of real estate market spend to online channels. CoStar is investing aggressively to build out its residential marketing platform, which offers dramatic upside potential, in our view. The company has over $4.7 billion of cash on its balance sheet, which we expect it to begin to deploy for opportunistic M&A.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Fund fourth-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.