Monarch Alternative Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $198.00Mil. The top holdings were BERY(42.11%), INDT(22.88%), and PGRE(22.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:PGRE by 4,755,158 shares. The trade had a 14.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.25.

On 02/18/2023, Paramount Group Inc traded for a price of $5.74 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -37.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 318.89, a price-book ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:INDT by 180,005 shares. The trade had a 5.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.49.

On 02/18/2023, INDUS Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $63.31 per share and a market cap of $645.28Mil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, INDUS Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 39.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.32 and a price-sales ratio of 13.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 415,800-share investment in NAS:WFRD. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.98 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Weatherford International PLC traded for a price of $62.87 per share and a market cap of $4.46Bil. The stock has returned 81.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weatherford International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 196.47, a price-book ratio of 8.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:RADI by 464,500 shares. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.

On 02/18/2023, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc traded for a price of $13.36 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned 2.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.49 and a price-sales ratio of 10.05.

The guru sold out of their 3,435,000-share investment in NYSE:PK. Previously, the stock had a 13.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.7 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc traded for a price of $13.75 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -29.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

