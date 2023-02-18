Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

640 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $2.98Bil. The top holdings were ATEX(5.84%), PCG(5.25%), and AES(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,623,141 shares in ARCA:KWEB, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.51 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $31.22 per share and a market cap of $6.88Bil. The stock has returned -16.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000,000 shares in NAS:SCRMU, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.02 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.16 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:PCG by 3,407,470 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.12.

On 02/18/2023, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $15.57 per share and a market cap of $33.05Bil. The stock has returned 34.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 228,912 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.68.

On 02/18/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $149.35 per share and a market cap of $182.11Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 319,396 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $100.01 per share and a market cap of $264.78Bil. The stock has returned -19.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 259.77, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

