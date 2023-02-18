SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Scopus Asset Management LP is an investment management firm acting as a hedge fund sponsor. The company is based out of New York City and was established in 1998 by founder Alexander M. Mitchell, who is currently still with the company today acting as its portfolio manager and managing partner. Scopus Asset Management is employee owned with the controlling majority holding in the company owned by founder Alexander M. Mitchell and the minority remaining shares split amongst various key executives. The firm has grown to 21 employees of which 14 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a bottom up investment methodology with fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions. Scopus Asset Management focuses on producing returns through capital appreciation, investing its assets in the common stocks and derivative instruments in the public equity markets of the U.S. The company invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the industrials, finance, transports, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Scopus Asset Management’s top holdings is in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts with none of its other investments reaching over 3% of its total asset allocations and its top 10 holdings being approximately a quarter of its total holdings. The company currently holds over $3.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 5 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of Scopus Asset Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been relatively stable in recent years, which its total assets experiencing a slight increase from $3.3 billion back in 2012 to its current amount today. The company currently provides its services exclusively to pooled investment vehicles and take advisory fees from a percentage of assets and performance based fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $3.68Bil. The top holdings were RS(2.09%), BURL(1.93%), and CL(1.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 350,000 shares in NYSE:BURL, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.68 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Burlington Stores Inc traded for a price of $227.94 per share and a market cap of $14.86Bil. The stock has returned 4.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burlington Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-book ratio of 23.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 400,200-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.47 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $146.44 per share and a market cap of $394.92Bil. The stock has returned 7.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 675,000 shares in NAS:SBUX, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.37 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $107.1 per share and a market cap of $123.09Bil. The stock has returned 17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 512,500-share investment in NAS:ROST. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.96 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $115.69 per share and a market cap of $39.84Bil. The stock has returned 27.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-book ratio of 9.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:CF by 377,618 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.55.

On 02/18/2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $16.11Bil. The stock has returned 10.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.