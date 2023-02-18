Stadion Money Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Stadion Money Management, LLC is an investment management firm based out of Watkinsville, Georgia. The company was originally established in 1993 with the purpose of “helping investors to protect and grow their money that absolutely must be there for the important long-term goals like retirement, education, and future family legacy.” Stadion Money Management was formerly known as PMFM Inc. and currently operates as a subsidiary of TA Associates, Inc. The company conducts its research internally and externally and invests its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Stadion Money Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which makes up almost the entirety of its allocations at over 90%. The company also invests in a variety of other sectors to a lesser degree, including real estate, energy, industrials, utilities and telecommunications, information technology, materials, consumer discretionary, and others. Stadion Money Management holds its allocations an average of 5.65 quarters and has, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of approximately 29.7%. The company operates with 83 employees of which 41 are investment professionals. Stadion Money Management manages over $5.1 billion in total assets under management spread across over 121 thousand accounts, all of which are discretionary except for one account that makes up $170 million of its managed assets. The company’s total number of accounts has been growing in recent years, increasing from 47,000 accounts five years ago, and its total assets under management, although having some volatility, has grown from $1.1 billion back in 2010 to well over four times that amount today. Stadion Money Management mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up three quarters of its total clientele, and also provides to a variety of other clients. The company currently offers a variety of mutual funds including its Tactical Defensive Fund, Alternative Income Fund, and Managed Risk 100 Fund, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were SPLG(31.76%), SPAB(18.30%), and SPDW(16.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stadion Money Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 205,946 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.7 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.62 per share and a market cap of $24.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

Stadion Money Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 628,542 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.88.

On 02/18/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.37 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

Stadion Money Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 410,952 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.61.

On 02/18/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.87 per share and a market cap of $21.26Bil. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 168,338 shares in ARCA:XHLF, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.09 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF traded for a price of $50.1282 per share and a market cap of $138.35Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 272,116-share investment in ARCA:SPTL. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.08 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.77 per share and a market cap of $6.57Bil. The stock has returned -21.92% over the past year.

