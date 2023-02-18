CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $467.00Mil. The top holdings were GTXAP.PFD(44.03%), DEN(27.95%), and GTX(16.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DEN by 247,728 shares. The trade had a 4.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.84999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, Denbury Inc traded for a price of $81.95 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned 23.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Denbury Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:INSW by 18,177 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.47.

On 02/18/2023, International Seaways Inc traded for a price of $44.71 per share and a market cap of $2.19Bil. The stock has returned 175.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Seaways Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 48,219 shares in AMEX:MNK, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.78 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Mallinckrodt PLC traded for a price of $7.85 per share and a market cap of $103.39Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mallinckrodt PLC has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:OSG by 82,155 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.9.

On 02/18/2023, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc traded for a price of $3.8 per share and a market cap of $321.17Mil. The stock has returned 109.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ICMB by 3,033 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.8.

On 02/18/2023, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc traded for a price of $3.93 per share and a market cap of $56.55Mil. The stock has returned -18.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.62 and a price-sales ratio of 19.11.

