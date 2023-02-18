Balyasny Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2691 stocks valued at a total of $35.80Bil. The top holdings were SPY(1.69%), IWM(0.89%), and PHM(0.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,938,412-share investment in NYSE:ZEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.47 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $77.48 per share and a market cap of $9.63Bil. The stock has returned -20.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,953,682-share investment in NYSE:ETN. Previously, the stock had a 0.8100000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.31 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $175.24 per share and a market cap of $69.69Bil. The stock has returned 17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-book ratio of 4.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 1,227,036 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.11.

On 02/18/2023, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $201.59 per share and a market cap of $123.35Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-book ratio of 10.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 6,694,832-share investment in NYSE:SWCH. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.02 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Switch Inc traded for a price of $34.25 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned 30.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADI by 1,537,090 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.09.

On 02/18/2023, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $192.71 per share and a market cap of $97.48Bil. The stock has returned 22.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

