Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $5.33Bil. The top holdings were MCW(37.99%), CLVT(18.27%), and WCC(15.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ASLE by 6,016,169 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.38.

On 02/18/2023, AerSale Corp traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $1.00Bil. The stock has returned 28.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AerSale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:USFD by 2,800,000 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.99.

On 02/18/2023, US Foods Holding Corp traded for a price of $39.61 per share and a market cap of $8.91Bil. The stock has returned 1.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Foods Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. bought 4,149 shares of NYSE:CTLT for a total holding of 4,342,441. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.36.

On 02/18/2023, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $71.37 per share and a market cap of $12.85Bil. The stock has returned -27.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. bought 55,269 shares of NYSE:TCS for a total holding of 15,507,140. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.83.

On 02/18/2023, The Container Store Group Inc traded for a price of $4.96 per share and a market cap of $251.12Mil. The stock has returned -44.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Container Store Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-book ratio of 0.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. bought 43,656 shares of NAS:JOAN for a total holding of 27,886,637. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.72.

On 02/18/2023, JOANN Inc traded for a price of $3.81 per share and a market cap of $155.40Mil. The stock has returned -65.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JOANN Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -634.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

