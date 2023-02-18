Marathon Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were TROW(27.44%), ENPH(5.79%), and HDSN(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marathon Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Marathon Capital Management bought 58,345 shares of NYSE:BMO for a total holding of 67,535. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.56.

On 02/18/2023, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $100.31 per share and a market cap of $70.56Bil. The stock has returned -9.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 200,463-share investment in NYSE:FHN. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.23 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.84 per share and a market cap of $13.33Bil. The stock has returned 42.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Marathon Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:PSX by 43,106 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 02/18/2023, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $99.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $46.39Bil. The stock has returned 19.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 187,675-share investment in NYSE:GOLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.91 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $16.74 per share and a market cap of $29.40Bil. The stock has returned -25.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Marathon Capital Management bought 92,932 shares of NYSE:GLW for a total holding of 245,273. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.44.

On 02/18/2023, Corning Inc traded for a price of $35.58 per share and a market cap of $30.12Bil. The stock has returned -11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

