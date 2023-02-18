EARNEST PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1180 PEACHTREE STREET NE, SUITE 2300 ATLANTA, GA 30309

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1178 stocks valued at a total of $16.32Bil. The top holdings were RGA(2.02%), HLI(1.95%), and HXL(1.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EARNEST PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EARNEST PARTNERS LLC bought 244,233 shares of NAS:FRME for a total holding of 3,080,102. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.64.

On 02/18/2023, First Merchants Corp traded for a price of $42.29 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Merchants Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EARNEST PARTNERS LLC bought 366,556 shares of NYSE:OII for a total holding of 5,267,218. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.35.

On 02/18/2023, Oceaneering International Inc traded for a price of $19.95 per share and a market cap of $2.00Bil. The stock has returned 33.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oceaneering International Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RJF by 1,259,519 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.23.

On 02/18/2023, Raymond James Financial Inc traded for a price of $112.17 per share and a market cap of $24.16Bil. The stock has returned 4.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raymond James Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AIMC by 3,628,971 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.52.

On 02/18/2023, Altra Industrial Motion Corp traded for a price of $61.53 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned 35.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 246.12, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 153.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,652,370 shares in NYSE:ENV, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.25 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Envestnet Inc traded for a price of $65.11 per share and a market cap of $3.60Bil. The stock has returned -1.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Envestnet Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

