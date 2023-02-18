ICON ADVISERS INC/CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $391.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(2.62%), TRN(2.56%), and LPLA(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ICON ADVISERS INC/CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ICON ADVISERS INC/CO bought 345,075 shares of NYSE:NID for a total holding of 638,682. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.75.

On 02/18/2023, Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund traded for a price of $13.04 per share and a market cap of $611.89Mil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.98.

The guru established a new position worth 107,000 shares in NAS:ROCC, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.61 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Ranger Oil Corp traded for a price of $39.08 per share and a market cap of $746.05Mil. The stock has returned 33.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ranger Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 400,000 shares in NYSE:EC, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.75 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Ecopetrol SA traded for a price of $10.33 per share and a market cap of $21.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecopetrol SA has a price-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 592,982-share investment in NYSE:JEMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.54 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund traded for a price of $6.63 per share and a market cap of $94.47Mil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.96.

The guru established a new position worth 328,333 shares in NYSE:IVH, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.59 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund traded for a price of $11.97 per share and a market cap of $198.35Mil. The stock has returned -0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.07.

