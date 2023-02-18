FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 401 stocks valued at a total of $2.09Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(14.11%), GOOG(3.64%), and UPS(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:PECO by 1,012,441 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.75.

On 02/18/2023, Phillips Edison & Co Inc traded for a price of $34.24 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned 8.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips Edison & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 7.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:O by 443,436 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.1.

On 02/18/2023, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $66.12 per share and a market cap of $43.66Bil. The stock has returned 2.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 204.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.67 and a price-sales ratio of 12.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:ENB by 526,347 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.11.

On 02/18/2023, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $38.9 per share and a market cap of $78.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS bought 41,446 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 123,809. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $409.14 per share and a market cap of $307.55Bil. The stock has returned -5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru established a new position worth 491,678 shares in NYSE:SU, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.87 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $33.1 per share and a market cap of $44.01Bil. The stock has returned 16.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

