SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SouthernSun Asset Management is an investment management company based out of Memphis, Tennessee. The company was established by Michael W. Cook in 1989, who is still with the company today acting as its CEO and CIO. SouthernSun Asset Management currently has 40 employees of which 7 are investment professionals and operates as a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The company values research and conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology with a bottom up investment approach. SouthernSun Asset Management invests in public equity markets on a global scale, focusing on value stocks of small to mid-cap companies in various niche segments. The company invests most heavily in the industrials sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, consumer staples, energy, information technology, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $5.7 billion in total assets under management spread across approximately 3,400 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of the SouthernSun Asset Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 300 four years ago to well over 10 times that amount and its total managed assets growing significantly from $1.4 billion back in 2010 to over 4 times that amount today. The company mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up overt half of its client base, and also provides services to corporations, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and state and municipal entities, in order of decreasing clientele. SouthernSun Asset Management’s offerings of mutual funds currently includes its Small Cap Fund, U.S. Equity Fund, and UCITS U.S. Value Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $878.00Mil. The top holdings were DAR(7.31%), DY(6.20%), and TKR(6.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 266,431 shares of NYSE:AWI for a total holding of 458,648. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.54000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, Armstrong World Industries Inc traded for a price of $81.37 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -13.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Armstrong World Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 373,982 shares in NYSE:LOB, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.92 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Live Oak Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $35.04 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned -44.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNVR by 414,635 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.7.

On 02/18/2023, Univar Solutions Inc traded for a price of $34.69 per share and a market cap of $5.66Bil. The stock has returned 17.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Univar Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AGCO by 85,536 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.36.

On 02/18/2023, AGCO Corp traded for a price of $138.31 per share and a market cap of $10.32Bil. The stock has returned 12.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AGCO Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 108,170 shares of NYSE:USPH for a total holding of 285,192. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.89.

On 02/18/2023, US Physical Therapy Inc traded for a price of $101.68 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned 2.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Physical Therapy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-book ratio of 4.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

