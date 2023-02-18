MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

701 GREEN VALLEY ROAD GREENSBORO, NC 27408

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $111.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.56%), MSFT(6.19%), and VBK(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 15,381-share investment in ARCA:PBW. Previously, the stock had a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.92 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF traded for a price of $44.44 per share and a market cap of $844.80Mil. The stock has returned -19.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.48.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:BOTZ by 26,709 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.13.

On 02/18/2023, GLOBAL X FDS traded for a price of $23.58 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -19.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, GLOBAL X FDS has a price-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VMC by 2,080 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.99.

On 02/18/2023, Vulcan Materials Co traded for a price of $185.65 per share and a market cap of $24.67Bil. The stock has returned -0.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vulcan Materials Co has a price-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:WFH by 5,381 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.95.

On 02/18/2023, Direxion Work From Home ETF traded for a price of $45.6486 per share and a market cap of $34.24Mil. The stock has returned -29.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Work From Home ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.61.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPW by 16,980 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.63.

On 02/18/2023, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $12.96 per share and a market cap of $7.75Bil. The stock has returned -31.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

