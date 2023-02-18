EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Eagle Asset Management is a private investment management company that was founded in 1976. It is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and has additional offices in Richmond, Palo Alto, and Memphis, operating as a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial. The company focuses on employing “portfolio managers who we believe possess the rare talent and insight required to construct portfolios that add risk-adjusted alpha over the long term” and has each of its strategies managed by an individual investment team with individual research and investment processes that “builds strong chemistry and increases accountability.” Eagle Asset Management provides a variety of investment services including management for client focused equity, fixed income portfolios, and equity and fixed income mutual funds. The company conducts its research in house and utilizes a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach in order to make its investment decisions, measuring its performance against the S&P 500 Index, Russell 2000 Growth Index, Russell 2500 Index, Russell Midcap Growth Index, Russell 1000 Value Index, and Barclays Capital Intermediate Government Index benchmarks. The company currently manages over $30 billion in total assets under management spread across over 26,000 accounts, with almost all of the assets being discretionary assets, although it has a split of 14,000 discretionary accounts, and 12,000 non-discretionary accounts. While Eagle Asset Management’s total accounts held has remained relatively stable throughout the last five years, only increasing by 4,000 to its current amount in the last few months or so, its total assets under management has increased by over $10 billion from its $16.6 billion mark in 2010. The company primarily caters to individuals and high net worth individuals, also catering to investment advisors, insurance companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, corporations, charities, and state or municipal entities, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s Eagle Family of Funds, founded in 1985, includes its Investment Grade Bond, Growth and Income, Smaller Company, Capital Appreciation, and Eagle Class Shares Prime Money Market Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 530 stocks valued at a total of $16.32Bil. The top holdings were SNPS(1.61%), WCN(1.44%), and RBA(1.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:LPLA by 584,489 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.77.

On 02/18/2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $249.99 per share and a market cap of $19.81Bil. The stock has returned 37.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-book ratio of 9.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41 and a price-sales ratio of 6.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,538,290-share investment in NYSE:D. Previously, the stock had a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.8 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $58.7 per share and a market cap of $48.91Bil. The stock has returned -22.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 364,829 shares of NAS:MKTX for a total holding of 627,692. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.38.

On 02/18/2023, MarketAxess Holdings Inc traded for a price of $355.17 per share and a market cap of $13.37Bil. The stock has returned -4.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-book ratio of 12.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.58 and a price-sales ratio of 18.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 951,687-share investment in NAS:EXPE. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.59 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $108.96 per share and a market cap of $16.71Bil. The stock has returned -47.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-book ratio of 7.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 491,286-share investment in NYSE:GNRC. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.16 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $126.77 per share and a market cap of $7.79Bil. The stock has returned -58.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

