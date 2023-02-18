BERKLEY W R CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 338 stocks valued at a total of $1.85Bil. The top holdings were CMC(7.54%), KMI(6.47%), and ENB(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERKLEY W R CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

BERKLEY W R CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:AXS by 757,355 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.02.

On 02/18/2023, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $62.77 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned 12.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BERKLEY W R CORP bought 1,861,124 shares of NYSE:PNTM for a total holding of 2,671,986. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.03.

On 02/18/2023, Pontem Corp traded for a price of $10.25 per share and a market cap of $884.06Mil. The stock has returned 4.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pontem Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -318.25.

BERKLEY W R CORP reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 787,340 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 02/18/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.61 per share and a market cap of $114.22Bil. The stock has returned -38.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BERKLEY W R CORP bought 1,432,256 shares of NAS:JCIC for a total holding of 1,615,105. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.01.

On 02/18/2023, Jack Creek Investment Corp traded for a price of $10.19 per share and a market cap of $439.44Mil. The stock has returned 4.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jack Creek Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 92.64, a price-book ratio of 1.36 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -90.79.

During the quarter, BERKLEY W R CORP bought 1,405,423 shares of NYSE:FPAC for a total holding of 2,535,843. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.960000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, Far Peak Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.15 per share and a market cap of $707.96Mil. The stock has returned 2.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Far Peak Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-book ratio of 1.19 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.34.

