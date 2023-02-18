HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $49.11Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(6.59%), FISV(4.01%), and AMZN(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,147,483,647-share investment in NAS:PTON. Previously, the stock had a 22.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.59 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $13.6 per share and a market cap of $4.71Bil. The stock has returned -55.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 151.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P bought 6,060,367 shares of NYSE:ICE for a total holding of 9,604,926. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.59.

On 02/18/2023, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $107.11 per share and a market cap of $59.86Bil. The stock has returned -11.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.13 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P bought 5,794,500 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 19,320,369. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/18/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.2 per share and a market cap of $996.03Bil. The stock has returned -37.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P bought 4,946,939 shares of NYSE:COF for a total holding of 12,597,510. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.31999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $111.17 per share and a market cap of $42.39Bil. The stock has returned -26.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P bought 4,570,472 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 19,160,481. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.

On 02/18/2023, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $87.28 per share and a market cap of $235.33Bil. The stock has returned 17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

