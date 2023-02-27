Wabash to Speak on Dynamic Changes in Logistics at ACT Research Seminar

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy will speak at ACT Research’s OUTLOOK Seminar 68 on February 22, 2023, in Columbus, Ind.

Yeagy, in his presentation titled “Understanding the Dynamic Changes within Logistics that Are Altering the Future of the Trailer and Truck Body Markets,” will discuss how changing supply chain dynamics, the rise of e-commerce and a growing desire for sustainable business models are impacting the outlook for transportation equipment.

“We can no longer look at the past to predict the future of the trailer and truck body markets,” Yeagy explained. “We are looking ahead to better understand the demands of the customer and the overall markets we serve. At Wabash, we’re focused on pragmatic solutions with our business partners that get to the heart of the real problem we’re trying to solve. Spoiler alert: the engine is becoming considerably less relevant.”

ACT Research’s seminars are held twice each year for clients and the larger transportation, logistics and distribution industry. Attendees are industry leaders and decision makers representing C-suite and upper management of OEMs, Tier 1 & 2 suppliers, autonomous and electric new entrants, fleets, dealers and financial institutions. OUTLOOK Seminar 68 will center on the theme of “Driving Decarbonization: The Future of Commercial Vehicles.” Learn more at actresearch.net/seminar-68.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®
Wabash (: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at
onewabash.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
[email protected]

