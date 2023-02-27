ZeroFox Exhibits at NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Fort Lauderdale

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Company to showcase unified external cybersecurity and breach response offerings, now part of the ZeroFox solutions portfolio with recent IDX acquisition

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox ( ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, is sponsoring and exhibiting at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which starts today and runs through Feb. 23, 2023. Representatives from the company’s breach and incident response teams will be onsite discussing ZeroFox’s incident response solutions and IDX’s breach response solutions, which are now offered under the ZeroFox portfolio following ZeroFox’s acquisition of IDX in August 2022.

With the addition of IDX, ZeroFox’s AI-powered, external cybersecurity platform now includes customizable breach response solutions built with government-grade security to minimize the impact of breaches before they happen. ZeroFox, now with IDX, offer best-in-class incident readiness and response services – resulting in unified, comprehensive response capabilities to help organizations prepare for, detect, contain, and recover from cybersecurity incidents and data breaches.

ZeroFox Response solutions include:

  • Digital forensics and incident response services on-call to quickly minimize damage and restore business operations
  • Incident readiness services including compromise assessments and tabletop exercises
  • Breach notifications, call center, and website services for affected individuals
  • Identity protection for the impacted breach population
  • Dark web monitoring to identify and respond to post-breach risks

“Data breaches are inevitable in today’s world of increasing digital risk, which not only threaten your company’s brand reputation, but leave your employees and customers vulnerable to identity theft and privacy risks,” said Ian Kelly, senior vice president of breach response solutions at ZeroFox. “Modern incident and breach response requires a holistic view into the potential risks for your organization, and we’re excited to introduce the newly-combined external cybersecurity, incident and breach response offerings from ZeroFox and IDX to the Fort Lauderdale audience – a valued group of professionals who share our goal of improving cyber risk readiness.”

If you are attending the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Fort Lauderdale, stop by the ZeroFox booth at Table #8 to table to meet with the team. For more information on ZeroFox’s incident response solutions, visit here. For more information on ZeroFox’s and breach response solutions, powered by IDX, visit here.

About ZeroFox
ZeroFox ( ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

ZeroFox Contacts:
Media Inquiries
Malory Van Guilder
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Marc P. Griffin, ICR
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1MjIyMSM1NDE3NjY1IzIyNDU0ODE=
ZeroFox-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.