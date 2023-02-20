7 Life Changes to Tell Your Insurance Agent About

3 hours ago
ERIE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're getting married, expecting a baby or getting ready to downsize, big changes in life often come with new financial priorities. That's why it helps to have an independent agent who can help you understand what these changes mean for your insurance needs.

Erie Insurance offers seven life changes that should prompt a call to your agent:

  1. You're getting married (or divorced). There are a lot of things worth discussing with your insurance agent before you walk down the aisle - making sure your spouse-to-be is protected by the right life insurance, insuring your new home, putting both names on any auto policies, or getting extra coverage for that engagement ring. On the flip side, there are things that will need changed if you're going through a divorce.
  2. You're having a baby. Whether it's your first or your fifth, a new bundle of joy is a reason to check your life insurance coverage. This holds true whether you're employed or a stay-at-home parent.
  3. You're moving. A new house or apartment will need new coverage. An insurance agent can help guide you with choosing the right homeowners or renters insurance.
  4. You're adding on to your home. A new addition often means you need a higher limit on your homeowners insurance. Also ask your agent about Guaranteed Replacement Cost to protect you should you have to file a claim.
  5. You have a child heading to college. Your insurance agent can tell you what's covered when your child is away from home. They can also tell you about life insurance for student loans if you're a cosigner on a loan.
  6. You're starting a business – even if it's a home-based business. No matter where your business is located or how big it is, you'll most likely need extra coverage to ensure everything has the proper protection.
  7. You're about to start a new job. If your new job comes with a new salary, you may need extra life insurance protection. You will also want to talk with your insurance agent about what kind of life insurance is offered through your job—in many instances, it isn't enough to fully protect your loved ones if the unthinkable happens.

Even if you don't fall into any of the above mentioned scenarios, it's still a good idea to check in with your agent once a year. They can give your coverage a quick checkup to make sure everything's still sized right for your life and what's new in it. Is it time to find a new agent or add a policy? Find a local ERIE agent near you to get you the coverage you need for the life you live.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

