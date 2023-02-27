Mineralys Therapeutics Abstracts Selected to be Presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo Together with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) in March 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. ( MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, announced today that abstracts featuring lorundrostat clinical data from both Phase 2 and Phase 1 studies have been selected for a moderated poster presentation and poster presentation at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session together with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC), which is scheduled to take place in New Orleans, LA, on March 4-6, 2023.

Mineralys Poster Details:

Moderated Poster Title: Highly Effective Blood Pressure Lowering with lorundrostat, a New Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor, in Individuals with Obesity and RAAS Dysregulation
Presenter Name:David Rodman, MD, FAHA
Session Title:Treating the Whole Patient including Comorbidities
Presentation Number:1029-05
Presentation Time and Date:3:15 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4, 2023
Session Location:Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies Moderated Poster Theater 9, Hall F
Poster Presentation Title: First-In-Human Study of lorundrostat, a Potent and Highly Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor
Presenter Name:David Rodman, MD, FAHA
Session Title:Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Clinical Science 11
Presentation Number:1560-160
Presentation Time:12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 5, 2023
Session Location:Poster Hall, Hall F

About lorundrostat

Lorundrostat is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension. Lorundrostat was designed to reduce aldosterone production by inhibiting CYP11B2, the enzyme responsible for its production. Lorundrostat has 374-fold selectivity for aldosterone-synthase inhibition versus cortisol-synthase inhibition in vitro and a half-life of 10-12 hours. In a Phase 2, proof-of-concept study (Target-HTN) in uncontrolled and resistant hypertensive subjects, once daily lorundrostat was effective at lowering blood pressure as demonstrated with both automated office blood pressure measurement and 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Adverse events observed were a modest increase in serum potassium, decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate, urinary tract infection and hypertension with one serious adverse event related to study drug being hyponatremia.

About Mineralys

Mineralys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys is initially developing for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Mineralys was founded by Catalys Pacific.

