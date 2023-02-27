Woodward Named One of Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2023

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. ( WWD) announced today it was named on the Forbes list of America's Best Midsize Employers 2023. It is the 2nd year in a row the company has made the Forbes America’s Best Employers list. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“Woodward is pleased to be recognized on Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023. Our talented members around the world are core to our success and dedicated to our purpose of always innovating for a better future. We are continually taking actions to build on our strong culture and make this a great place to work for our current and future members,” said Paul Benson, Woodward’s Chief Human Resources Officer.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

