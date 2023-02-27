Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) will launch its new range of polycaprolactone products designed to push the low temperature boundaries of polyurethane (PU) performance during a webinar hosted by Urethanes Technology on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET. Dr. Scott Phillips, Technical Market Development Manager, will present Ingevity’s Capa® LT technology and its potential end-use applications.

Extending the low temperature limit performance of PU materials has a wide variety of commercial opportunities in transportation, aerospace, footwear, manufacturing, construction and medical markets. The ability to operate at both low and high temperatures has value in a host of end-uses from industrial wheels and rollers, automotive bushings, mechanical seals, to snow sport and other outdoor footwear.

“The introduction of Capa LT to our polycaprolactone portfolio addresses a gap in the market and provides solutions to meet customer challenges,” said Joel Neale, commercial director for Engineered Polymers at Ingevity. “Additionally, Capa LT reduces the dependency on polytetramethylene glycol (PTMEG) technology, which has recently faced supply challenges and forced PU producers to find alternatives.”

Organized and moderated by Urethanes Technology, the webinar will feature a presentation followed by a Q&A session. To register for the webinar and learn more about Capa LT, visit the registration+link.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

