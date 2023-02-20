Red Robin Reveals Limited-Time Five Star Flavors Menu

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023

Available Now, New Menu Items Celebrate Sought-After Flavors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will have guests' tastebuds living in the lap of luxury this spring. The new Five Star Flavors menu takes rich, indulgent ingredients like truffle, porcini, and black garlic, and delivers them with a Red Robin twist. With the limited-time Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, guests are invited to experience delicious, fancy flavors in a familiar and affordable environment.

Five_Star_Flavors.jpg

"We are always looking for new ways to offer unique flavor combinations," said Brian Sullivan, VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation. "Introducing these sought-after flavors in our Five Star Flavors limited-time menu excited and motivated us to create items unlike anything our guests have tasted from us before. In test, guests told us how much they loved the rich flavors of the Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, and we are thrilled to now launch this in all our restaurants."

The limited-time Five Star Flavors menu lineup is available now for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide:

  • Tycoon Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger with mushroom & truffle aioli, portobello mushrooms, dill pickle planks, red onions, steak marinade, Swiss cheese and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries®.
  • Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries – Steak Fries topped with five-cheese sauce, shredded Parmesan, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles and drizzle of mushroom & truffle aioli.

While enjoying Red Robin's new savory items, guests are encouraged to indulge their sweet tooths with these delectable dessert and beverage options before they are gone:

  • Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake (limited-time only) – Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with milk, strawberries, and cupcake flavor. Topped with whipped cream and a strawberry-glazed Doh! Ring.
  • Spiked Strawberry Shortcake (limited-time only) – Tito's® Handmade Vodka, strawberries, pineapple juice and cupcake flavor. Topped with whipped cream and cherry.

For more information about the Five Star Flavors menu, please visit www.redrobin.com.

To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® and join more than 11 million members that are eligible to receive additional rewards and benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/rewards or download the Red Robin mobile app.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and American favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 510 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

red_robin_gourmet_burgers__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY18456&sd=2023-02-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-reveals-limited-time-five-star-flavors-menu-301750100.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18456&Transmission_Id=202302200905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18456&DateId=20230220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.