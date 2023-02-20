Clay Northam Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6700 E. PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY LONG BEACH, CA 90803

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(12.12%), COWZ(9.66%), and AAPL(8.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clay Northam Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 99,415 shares in ARCA:SPXU, giving the stock a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.14 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF -3x Shares traded for a price of $13.99 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned -8.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 29,015-share investment in NYSE:HTA. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.84 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Healthcare Trust of America Inc traded for a price of $29.19 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Trust of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 29,015 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $20.96 per share and a market cap of $7.98Bil. The stock has returned -28.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 77.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Clay Northam Wealth Management, LLC bought 15,846 shares of BATS:PJAN for a total holding of 23,785. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.

On 02/20/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $32.8928 per share and a market cap of $670.19Mil. The stock has returned 2.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru established a new position worth 6,245 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.65 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $36.29 per share and a market cap of $5.76Bil. The stock has returned -13.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.