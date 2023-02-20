SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1097 stocks valued at a total of $2.34Bil. The top holdings were LOW(29.46%), AAPL(5.77%), and MSFT(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 160,651 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 3,463,854. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 02/20/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $212.75 per share and a market cap of $128.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 38,084 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 157,026. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 02/20/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TRTN by 92,820 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.85.

On 02/20/2023, Triton International Ltd traded for a price of $68.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.84Bil. The stock has returned 7.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Triton International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 103,720 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 02/20/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $50.77 per share and a market cap of $208.57Bil. The stock has returned -6.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 488,980 shares of NYSE:PLTR for a total holding of 1,129,283. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.890000000000001.

On 02/20/2023, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $9.199999999999999 per share and a market cap of $19.14Bil. The stock has returned -21.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -50.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.11.

