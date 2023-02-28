Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (“Granite Ridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRNT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings, along with initial 2023 guidance.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share of the Company’s common stock payable on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings. Instructions on how to access the webcast and conference call are shown below.

Webcast: We encourage participants to pre-register for the webcast using the following link https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F137394472. Alternatively, a link to the webcast can be found on the Company’s investor relations website. Telephone: Toll-free dial in number (888) 660-6093

Conference ID 4127559 An audio replay will be available through April 11, 2023. To access the audio replay dial (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 4127559.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil & gas exploration and production company. We invest in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with proven operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all – safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge’s website at www.graniteridge.com.

