7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (:SII) (TSX:SII) (“Sprott”) announced today that it plans to release its 2022 annual results at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023. Sprott will host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the results. Sprott CEO, Whitney George, together with Sprott CFO, Kevin Hibbert and Sprott Asset Management CEO, John Ciampaglia, will host the webcast, which can be accessed as outlined below.

Webcast Details
Date:February 24, 2023
Time:10:00am ET
Audio Webcast:Audience URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/97a6c8xe

Pre-registration is now open.

Please note, research analysts who cover the company should register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0345f2c1992a467f835282eb895bc20a to participate in the live Q&A session.

About Sprott
Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and energy transition investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Private Strategies and Brokerage. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York and London and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (

SII, Financial). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information: (416) 943-4394 or [email protected].

WRITTEN BY

