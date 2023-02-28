Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the Guyana Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has entered into a three-year contractual agreement with Maxar to provide the nation with environmental monitoring services for both offshore and terrestrial applications.

This Maxar WorldView-3 image, collected January 15, 2022, shows offshore petroleum activity in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will utilize Maxar’s Crow%26rsquo%3Bs+Nest+Maritime+Monitoring+and+Security+products to support offshore petroleum monitoring. The EPA will use the Crow’s Nest Maritime Tipping and Cueing Service, which leverages Maxar’s very-high resolution optical satellites, to monitor drilling vessels for regulatory compliance and safety. It will also use the Crow’s Nest Multi-Sensor Oil Detection Service to identify potential spills.

The agreement with Guyana marks Maxar’s first Crow’s Nest contract in Latin America and the Caribbean and is an important milestone in the application of Crow’s Nest to the environmentally critical use case of monitoring offshore petroleum activity.

Guyana’s economy has grown significantly as a result of the influx of capital from newly discovered offshore oil and gas resources, and Maxar's monitoring capabilities will help Guyana’s EPA ensure the resource is sustainably managed, environmentally safe and able to be extracted for years to come.

Also included in the agreement, the Guyana Forestry Commission will combine several Maxar capabilities to track illegal deforestation, protect mangroves and safeguard the country’s biodiversity. Products that will support this work include:

SecureWatch: This cloud-based platform provides on-demand access to Maxar's high-accuracy, high-resolution satellite imagery and analytics.

Persistent+Change+Monitoring+%28PCM%29: PCM highlights human changes in an area and displays persistent change accessibly as a color-coded geospatial data layer.

Imagery tasking capabilities.

“Maxar’s geospatial data and analytics will help MNR protect the environment for future generations while also sustainably developing the extraction of Guyana’s natural resources for long-term economic gains,” said Hon. Vickram Bharrat, M.P, Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources.

“Maxar is the only company that can offer these diverse environmental monitoring technologies under a single contract,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector Earth Intelligence. “We applaud Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources for applying our industry-leading technology to help meet its environmental goals.”

